Martyna Kierczynska says ‘aggressive’ Yu Yau Pui will switch styles at ONE Fight Night 29: “After a loss, you change some things”

Martyna Kierczynska expects a different version of Yu Yau Pui when they collide at ONE Fight Night 29 this Friday, March 7.

The two warriors are set to square off in an atomweight Muay Thai showdown, airing live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yu made a name for herself in ONE Championship with six electrifying victories, showcasing an aggressive striking style, relentless forward pressure, and a fearless mentality.

However, her momentum came to a crashing halt at ONE Fight Night 24 in August 2024 when Amy Pirnie handed her a brutal 49-second knockout loss.

With her devil-may-care offense exposed in that defeat, Kierczynska believes the Hong Kong native may approach this fight with a bit more caution.

The Polish striker said in an interview with Bangkok Post:

"Yes, she might be, because last time, she lost. And after a loss, you change some things. But I think it's natural for her to be aggressive and push forward. So I’m preparing for everything."

Martyna Kierczynska also has something to prove against Yu Yau Pui

Martina Kierczynska, however, has no intention of backing down.

Like Yu Yau Pui, the 22-year-old thrives in high-paced firefights. Her statement victory over Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak proved that her all-action style translates at the highest level of Muay Thai.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Yet, Kierczynska too is coming off a setback, having suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024. Now, she's eager to bounce back — and she's determined to do so at Yu’s expense.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 29 live and free by subscribing to Amazon’s Prime Video.

