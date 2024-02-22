"Show them my Polish power” – Martyna Kierczynska on introducing herself to the global stage in upset win over Wondergirl

Martyna Kierczynska promises to showcase more of her Polish power after introducing herself to the world with an upset victory over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

The 21-year-old sensation secured her future with ONE Championship last Friday when she knocked out ‘Wondergirl’ in the second round of their fast-paced Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 19.

After making her flashy entrance into the ring, Kierczynska has ensured fans that this fight isn’t just a one-off. In fact, she plans to build her legacy within the promotion so that no one ever forgets her name.

Speaking with conviction, she told ONE at the OFN19 post-fight interviews:

“I’m super happy that ONE is so popular around the world, in the USA, in Europe, in Asia, and many people are watching. It was great that I was able to show them some of my Polish power. It was only two rounds today but next time, I think I can show you more of Martyna Kierczynska and more of my Polish power.”

It took Martyna Kierczynska a few years of winning gold medals in Muay Thai tournaments around the world to get noticed by ONE Championship. Carrying the title as a WMC pro world champion perhaps had a lot to do with the quality of performance she delivered on February 16.

Kierczynska made ‘Wondergirl’ look like a beginner when she unleashed hell on her for two and a half rounds. Now that some of that Polish power has caught the attention of the world, we are all excited to see what the future holds for her.

21 year-old Martyna Kierczynska says she’s gunning for the Muay Thai belt

If Martyna Kierczynska looked this good on short notice, how much better will she be after an eight-week fight camp?

The Polish rising star has it in for women’s strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell. Although she hasn’t officially called out the Swedish superstar, Kierczynska told SCMP MMA that her main objective is to fight for the belt. She said:

“I sent a message today to the organization that I want to fight as quickly as possible. I’m watching Smilla. I think she’s watching me from today now. So, you know, step by step.”