Rising star Martyna Kierczynska wouldn’t mind a quick turnaround after brutal destruction of Wondergirl

Polish striking sensation Martyna Kierczynska is looking to capitalize on her momentum and get right back in the ring for her next fight in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Kierczynska made her ONE Championship debut last weekend, when she took on beloved Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak on short notice in a strawweight Muay Thai contest.

Kierczynska and ‘Wondergirl’ locked horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, February 17th.

The Polish standout shocked the partisan-Thai crowd by defeating ‘Wondergirl’ via technical knockout in the second round of their scheduled three-round Muay Thai contest.

Addressing the media in the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews backstage, Kierczynska says she wants to get right back in there and stay active this year.

The Polish star said:

“I think my next fight will be at the end of March. I want to fight as quickly as possible because I’m staying in Thailand for a few more weeks."

Martyna Kierczynska on fairytale ONE Championship debut: “I’m chasing my dreams”

Making her debut in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, against a tough opponent on short notice, set the stage for a near-impossible mountain to climb for Martyna Kierczynska. But the Polish star made it happen and took home the much-deserved win.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the in-ring interview, Kierczynska expressed her excitement.

She said:

“It’s an honor for me and I’m super happy to make my debut. I accepted this fight a week ago so I’m chasing my dreams.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.