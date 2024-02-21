“I’m chasing my dreams” – Late replacement Martyna Kierczynska extremely proud of upset win over Wondergirl

Polish striking sensation Martyna Kierczynska may have come into her high-profile matchup against Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak last weekend a heavy underdog. But the 21-year-old Legion Glogow product made the most out of her opportunity on the global stage to make a statement.

Kierczynska locked horns with ‘Wondergirl’ at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, February 17th.

The Polish star took the fight to Jaroonsak from the opening bell of their scheduled three-round Muay Thai bout. She needed less than 10 minutes to get the job done against the hometown bet, and Kierczynska ended up with a technical knockout victory and a $50,000 performance bonus.

Talk about a fairytale ending.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Kierczynska expressed her excitement, even after accepting the bout on short notice.

The Polish fighter said:

“It’s an honor for me and I’m super happy to make my debut. I accepted this fight a week ago so I’m chasing my dreams.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Martyna Kierczynska?

Obviously, the sky’s the limit for the 21-year-old Martyna Kierczynska. Joining the elite ranks in the world’s largest martial arts organization won’t be easy, even after her victory over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak. But there are many great matchups to be had for Kierczynska after a performance like that.

As a strawweight Muay Thai fighter, there are potential bouts on the horizon against the likes of Jackie Buntan and Amber Kitchen. And, of course, there’s reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell lurking.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Martyna Kierczynska’s next fight.