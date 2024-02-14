Jackie Buntan rues missed chance for long-awaited showdown between Janet Todd and Anissa Meksen

Filipina-American strawweight Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan is totally bummed for missing out on a potential clash between her Boxing Works teammate, reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, and French-Algerian kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen.

For a long while, Todd and Meksen were on a collision course. Meksen had called Todd out on multiple occasions, and while the bout was certainly in the works, ultimately, ‘C18’ had stepped up to face Thai star Phetjeeja for the interim atomweight belt.

Meksen, unfortunately, fell via unanimous decision to ‘The Queen’ at ONE Friday Fights 46 late last year. The brash French-Algerian kickboxer missed out on ONE Championship gold and a date with Todd in the ring.

As a result, Phetjeeja will now unify the atomweight belts with Todd later this year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Jackie Buntan briefly touched on the subject.

The 26-year-old Californian stated:

“There’s a moment there, an opportunity to seize it, and it could go to either athlete, it just so happened that it went to a different athlete this time. So yeah, that’s my thoughts on that.”

Needless to say, a Todd vs. Meksen showdown would have been epic. But now we can look forward to a different fight.

Jackie Buntan excited for Janet Todd to face Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video

ONE Championship will host a historic all-women’s main card when it brings ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th, and Jackie Buntan couldn’t be more excited.

In the main event, reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd will attempt to unify the belts against interim titleholder ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, March 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

