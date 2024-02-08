“Whoever is down to dance with me” – Jackie Buntan willing to trade blows with anyone in highly-anticipated return fight 

Filipina-American striking superstar Jackie Buntan can’t wait to make her highly anticipated return to the ONE Championship ring.

Following a tremendous performance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in May of 2023, wherein Buntan defeated a tough-as-nails Diandra Martin by technical knockout in the very first round, the 26-year-old Californian took the rest of the year off to recover and regroup.

Now, Buntan believes she is ready to make a statement when she returns, and wants to prove that she is better than ever.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Buntan says she is more than willing to lock horns with any opponent.

The Boxing Works product stated:

“Honestly just starting out for my first fight this year, it’s kinda just get back in there, so whoever is down to dance with me, I guess. We’ll see how the year plays out.”

Needless to say, fans are excited for Buntan’s return to form, and the former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger wants to climb her way back into world title contention.

Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan looks to be active in 2024

Fans have missed seeing Jackie Buntan in action, without a doubt. This is why the 26-year-old Filipina-American superstar wants to make her comeback to the ONE Championship ring a grand one.

Buntan believes she can keep her edge by being active in the ring this year.

She told Sportskeeda MMA in the same interview:

“It’s just to be as active as possible in fighting. Just to keep it simple, so cliche, but keep working and keep getting better. I say that because last year I had one fight, great camp, great fight, opened some opportunities for me but having a hiatus for pretty much most of the year, I just want to be active, that’s the goal.”

