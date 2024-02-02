“I’m ready to keep doing what I love” – Jackie Buntan kept sharpening her skills during self-imposed hiatus

Former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan has been out of action and away from the limelight for nearly a year, after choosing to spend the majority of 2023 on the sidelines and focus on recovering both physically and mentally.

The 26-year-old Filipina-American striking phenom made her ONE Championship debut at ONE: Fists of Fury against Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in February of 2021. Buntan impressed in that fight, and went on to win five of six under the banner of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Needless to say, Buntan has been really busy. So when she decided to spend nearly the entirety of 2023 away from the ring, it was completely understandable.

However, the 26-year-old says she wasn’t completely out of touch with fighting. Buntan reiterates that she has been in the gym this entire time, working on her skills in preparation for her inevitable return.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan says she is now ready, both mind and body, to return to the ONE Championship ring.

The Boxing Works product said:

“That’s really what I meant, there’s no specific, actual thing. Despite having a little hiatus and pulling out from a fight, I’ve still been working in the gym up until this day. So yeah, I’m just ready to get back to work and do what I love.”

Jackie Buntan: “I’m ready to receive the fruits of my labor”

Jackie Buntan is hoping her hard work pays off, and it seems the 26-year-old has a fight brewing on the horizon. She told Sportskeeda in the same interview:

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to an active year in my career in fighting. I’m hoping I can get three fights in this year. I’m ready to receive the fruits of my labor - all the work I’ve been putting in last year and all the work I continue to put in - I’m ready to receive the blessings and the outcome of that.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Jackie Buntan’s next fight.