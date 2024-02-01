“I’m ready to receive the fruits of my labor” – Jackie Buntan vows to stay active in 2024, eyes second world title shot

Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan looks to make up for the slow year she had in terms of competing in 2023. She vows to be more active this time around and pick up once again her campaign in ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old Body Works standout only had one fight last year, which she impressively won by TKO in the opening round over Australian Diandra Martin. It happened at the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

She was initially scheduled for a second fight to vie for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against familiar foe and champion Smilla Sundell in September, but had to pull out in the lead-up for personal reasons.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Southern Californian shared that she is now refocused and ready to get back in the swing of things, including taking on bigger challenges like vying once again for a world title.

She said:

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to an active year in my career in fighting. I’m hoping I can get three fights in this year. I’m ready to receive the fruits of my labor – all the work I’ve been putting in last year and all the work I continue to put in – I’m ready to receive the blessings and the outcome of that.”

Jackie Buntan made her ONE debut in February 2021 and has compiled a 5-1 record since. Her lone defeat (unanimous decision) came at the hands of Sundell in April 2022 for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Jackie Buntan thankful for the support she has received from Filipino fans

Jackie Buntan had the opportunity to get in touch with her Filipino roots in December 2022 when she fought in Manila for the first time. And she was surprised and thankful at the same time for the warm reception she received.

The Filipino-American fighter saw action at ONE on Prime Video 5, defeating by unanimous decision British opponent Amber Kitchen in front of Filipino fight fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

She recalled that experience heading into her last fight in the United States back in May, highlighting how it was a proud moment for her and her family.

She told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Oh it meant so much to me, I know how prideful Filipinos are, being one myself, we’re such supporters and such passionate supporters. Me being Filipino-American, being born here in America, fighting there in the Philippines it was surreal.”

Buntan added:

“I wasn’t sure how the Filipino fans would take me, but they embraced me with open arms and showed so much love. I really felt that in the cage, so I hope that’s not the last time I get to compete over there.”

Jackie Buntan has an opportunity to fight again in the Philippines as ONE Championship has lined up returning to Manila this year.