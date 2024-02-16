“You can practice a variety of skills” – Wondergirl says move to Southside MMA is already paying dividends

Thai female fighting sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is taking her development as a fighter very seriously.

The 25-year-old rising star has recently uprooted her training from the family gym at Jaroonsak Muay Thai to Southside MMA in Phuket, where she has access to a plethora of high-level training partners and coaches.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, ‘Wondergirl’ detailed the kind of impact the move to Southside MMA has had on her skills and career.

The 25-year-old said:

“At my home gym, I can only practice Muay Thai and boxing. So I moved to train in Phuket to focus on MMA. Because you can practice a variety of skills in this gym. And there are many foreign sparring partners. Coach DJ Jackson, a world champion in No-Gi BJJ, will take care of my ground game while coach Dorian Price, former UFC fighter will drill me in striking. And my main sparring partner is Colton Kielbasa, because he is a similar height to my opponents.”

‘Wondergirl’ will get to test those skills and more this weekend when she heads to the ONE Championship ring.

‘Wondergirl’ is going all-in on MMA

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is leaving Muay Thai behind and placing a renewed focus on her budding MMA career. Fans can see her back in action this weekend, in perhaps her final Muay Thai fight before transitioning completely to mixed martial arts.

‘Wondergirl’ locks horns with promotional newcomer Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

If she is victorious over Kierczynska, it may be all MMA from here for ‘Wondergirl’. She told The AllStar in a recent interview:

“I want to focus on MMA yeah I want to because like the way it's Muay Thai and MMA, both martial arts, of course, but the way to train between these two is different, it's not the same, it's different.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.