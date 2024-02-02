“It’s kind of good for me” – Wondergirl pleased mixed-rules fight with Dayane Cardoso starts with Muay Thai

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will be stepping outside of her comfort zone once again for her return at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

At Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, she will compete in a mixed-rules fight against MMA specialist Dayane Cardoso.

Just like the match-up between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang back at ONE X, the fight is set to begin with a round of Muay Thai before switching to MMA, repeating the process once over and ending in a draw if neither competitor finds a finish.

The MMA round is sure to see ‘Wondergirl’ trying to compete in her opponent’s preferred rule and skill set but opening with a round of striking will play into the Thai strikers' hands.

She spoke about having the advantage in the opening round during a recent interview with The AllStar, saying:

“I'm not really sure [whether or not Muay Thai and MMA will be good for me]. I'm not sure. But they [Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson] had Muay Thai first and then MMA and then Muay Thai and then MMA. I think I have my rounds before the MMA rounds. I think it's kind of good for me for my background for Muay Thai yeah.”

Watch the full interview below:

This mixed-rules match-up suits Wondergirl far better than her last contest

Nat ‘Wodnergirl’ Jaroonsak once again showed her willingness to test herself in new areas with her last contest at ONE Fight Night 14 this past September.

Competing under a boxing ruleset with four-ounce gloves against reigning ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan was a difficult test for Jaroonsak to overcome.

While MMA is certainly outside of her comfort zone, her match-up with Cardoso allows her to hold a clear advantage in the rounds of Muay Thai – one that she will need to capitalize on to the best of her ability.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.