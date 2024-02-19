ONE newcomer Martyna Kierczynska knew she had the opportunity of a lifetime at her hands after being tasked as a replacement fighter for ONE Fight Night 19 last weekend.

Despite having just a week to prepare, the 21-year-old gladly accepted a fight with dangerous ONE veteran Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Needless to say, that gamble paid off after Kierczynska introduced herself to the global audience with a dominant second-round TKO victory over ‘Wondergirl’ in their women’s strawweight Muay Thai showdown.

In her post-event interview, Kierczynska proudly spoke about the biggest win of her career by far.

The phenom from Poland even talked about what the feared ‘Polish power’ is truly all about:

“It means that not only do I have strength, but it means I’m fighting from the first, all the way to the last round and I never give up. Until the last second of the fight, I’m trying to get the win.”

By the looks of it, there’s a new warrior to watch out for in the women’s strawweight Muay Thai ranks.

Martyna Kierczynska showed no fear against ‘Wondergirl’ and punished her as soon as the bell rang. The Legion Glogow affiliate unleashed a scary whirlwind of strikes, forcing the referee to halt the beating.

Martyna Kierczynska’s finishing sequence against ‘Wondergirl’

After beating up her Thai opponent’s head and body in round two, Martyna Kierczynska knew it was only a matter of time before she got her hand raised.

The 21-year-old savant's terrifying speed was on full display when she rocked ‘Wondergirl’ with ferocious liver blows that forced her to turtle up.

Kierczynska then drilled her helpless prey with a nasty knee to the head followed by an unforgiving barrage of elbows.

She landed another crushing knee to the body just for good measure, and that was all she wrote.

