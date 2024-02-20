"That was my plan" – Martyna Kierczynska on second-round TKO against "very experienced" 'Wondergirl'

ONE Championship debutant Martyna Kierczynska made the most of her maiden match in the world’s largest martial arts organization. She stopped Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in their strawweight Muay Thai fight on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19.

Kierczynska silenced the sold-out crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after a second-round TKO finish of 'Wondergirl' to officially collect his first victory in the promotion.

In her interview with ONE Championship after the fight, the 21-year-old Polish sensation was very happy with the result, especially since the fight plan she prepared played out:

“It was really good for me. It was a big challenge because 'Wondergirl' is a very experienced fighter. She has six fights in ONE so she’s really good, but I love challenges, so I took the fight. Today, I finished the fight in the second round and that was my plan. I achieved it.”

The Legion Glogow representative accepted the short-notice call from ONE Championship as she replaced Dayane Cardoso as 'Wondergirl’s' opponent on the card, and she was able to reap the big reward from the big risk.

Martyna Kierczynska received $50,000 for her incredible performance against 'Wondergirl' at ONE Fight Night 19

Because of Kiercynska’s show-stopping performance in front of 'Wondergirl’s' compatriots, she was able to collect not only her maiden victory in ONE Championship but also the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Besides her, other recipients of the $50,000 bonus from the promotion’s second American primetime card of 2024 were Thongpoon PK Saenchai, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Jonathan Haggerty.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 19 via the free event replay.