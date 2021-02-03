"I'm slapping you on sight"- Neil Magny willing to teach Khamzat Chimaev a lesson for disrespecting him

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Neil Magny fired back at Khamzat Chimaev after the latter mocked Magny for his recent loss to Michael Chiesa.

The 33-year-old welterweight isn't someone who usually engages in trash-talking and has spent most of his career avoiding it. However, in this case, Magny didn't hold back his words and claimed that he would slap Chimaev the moment they cross paths.

Taking to Twitter, Chimaev gave props to Michael Chiesa for his recent win but also took a subtle shot at Neil Magny. The two welterweights recently fought in a five-round main event on Fight Island, replacing Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards as the main attraction of the card.

Here is the exchange between Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny:

Neil Magny responded to the above tweet by asking Chimaev to keep the same energy if they ever cross paths. The veteran welterweight added that he will teach the UFC newcomer some respect, once they cross paths.

Make sure you keep that same energy when you see me in person! I'll give you my word, that I'm slaaping you on sight 👋 and teaching some respect! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 2, 2021

Could Neil Magny and Khamzat Chimaev ever cross paths inside the octagon?

A fight between Neil Magny and Khamzat Chimaev is very much a possibility. The two men are considered to rise through the rankings of the UFC's stacked welterweight division and Magny, especially, remains in the top half for the moment. Neil Magny, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a loss to Michael Chiesa and a fight against Chimaev will prove to be quite technical on the ground.

Khamznat Chimaev, meanwhile, will be entering the octagon in March. The Wolf is set for his biggest task in the octagon, as he is set to face Leon Edwards in what could turn out to be a historic fight for many reasons. The Swedish-Russian fighter has been on the back of three successive wins in the UFC and all of his fights have ended impressively, to say the least.

Chimaev has been putting every other fighter on notice and there certainly are high expectations of him to put on a showing against Rocky in March.