“I’m smaller compared to other opponents” - Jaosuayai says breakneck speed and power makes up for his lack of size

Thai slugger Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi knows he's not the biggest fighter in the stacked ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, so he compensates in other areas.

Ad

The 23-year-old rocket, after all, possesses breakneck speed and packs a ton of power with each strike. Even elite strikers have had trouble matching Jaosuayai's one-two threat, as we've seen in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 32 last June 6.

Headlining his first US Primetime event, the Sor Dechapan product lived up to the hype and more when he annihilated the fifth-ranked contender Nakrob Fairtex in just 52 seconds with a violent yet mesmerizing barrage.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin shortly after his $50,000 bonus-winning performance, Jaosuayai acknowledged his physical disadvantages, which admittedly make him work even harder.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It’s just that sometimes, I’m smaller compared to other opponents. So, you know, sometimes I’m finding the openings to counterattack. But I’m always ready for that."

Ad

Jaosuayai's impeccable run in the home of martial arts is truly as inspiring as it gets. The once unheralded gem has now won five straight bouts, and will likely break into the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks' top 5 after his massive win over Nakrob.

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Ad

Jaosuayai says one-round destruction of Nakrob went according to plan

Jaosuayai knew that his match with the heavy-handed Nakrob would get riskier the longer it took.

As such, the 23-year-old didn't waste time and got off to a blazing hot start to catch the Fairtex Training Center veteran by surprise. The godly finishing sequence he pulled off was certainly the highlight of ONE Fight Night 32.

Ad

Ad

He told Nick Atkin:

"I feel incredible. It [went] right according to the game plan. We predicted that he would come and walk in, and everything was as we were planning. So, I saw the opening right in the first round, and I went for it."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 32 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.