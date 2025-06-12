“I haven't planned that far” - Jaosuayai looking to savor US Primetime debut win before setting sights on next target

Thai slugger Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi plans to take one step at a time and diligently work his way to a dream shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The Sor Dechapan man dished out the best finish of his career in the ONE Fight Night 32 main event last Friday, June 6, with a stunning Superbon-esque head kick knockout that put No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex to sleep in just 52 seconds—his fastest victory in his ONE Championship campaign.

With a statement finish like that, which pocketed him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the Bangkok-based fighter may have fast-tracked his path to 26 pounds of gold.

However, he doesn't want to get too carried away and wants to savor his delightful American primetime debut win before any talk about what's next.

"I haven't planned on my next opponent yet, because this is my debut [on the main roster]," the 23-year-old told media during the post-event press conference. "I haven't planned that far. I just want to focus on making my forms and also just keep winning. So I think that's my goal right now."

Jaosuayai's moment of sheer brilliance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week bumped his overall slate to 60-22, a resume filled with victories against some of the biggest names in the striking discipline. Under the ONE banner alone, the ONE Friday Fights graduate has made it six highlight-reel finishes from eight triumphs.

Despite maintaining a present-minded approach, Jaosuayai better start making his moves.

Several fighters in the stacked weight bracket share a similar desire as the Sor Dechapan warrior to attain 26 pounds of gold inside the Circle. So, the sooner he returns, the better his chances are at entering the world title picture.

Jaosuayai says having his family at ringside for ONE Fight Night 32 made his victory more memorable

Immediately after bagging his fifth win on the trot, Jaosuayai took to the mic in a post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson to thank his loved ones for being there to support him at ONE Fight Night 32.

"To be here with my family, with my father, and my mother watching on the side as well. I was thinking to myself because today is also my mother’s birthday, so I’m taking this win for her," he told the Circle-side color commentator.

It's going to be hard for the striking maestro to top this perfect birthday gift for his mother. But as a striking specialist with plenty of knockout power, it's best not to entirely rule out his chances at pulling off another stunner in the world's largest martial arts organization in the future.

North American fight fans can rewatch his epic finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video. Fans around the globe can access the full event replay at watch.onefc.com.

