"I'm someone that welcomes a new challenge"- Dan Hooker explains why he vouched to fight newcomer Michael Chandler [Exclusive]

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker will be welcoming debutant Michael Chandler to the promotion this weekend. What promises to be an exciting co-main event for the UFC 257 pay-per-view will see The Hangman return to the octagon for the first time since his war against Dustin Poirier in 2020.

The No. 6 ranked lightweight was one of the first fighters to throw his name into the hat to fight Chandler. Ahead of UFC 257, Sportskeeda enjoyed catching up with Dan Hooker and got his thoughts on why he agreed to a fight against the former Bellator lightweight champion.

Dan Hooker on why he vouched for a fight against Michael Chandler

Ever since Michael Chandler has signed with the UFC, Dan Hooker made it clear that he is open to welcoming him to the promotion and even promised to send the former back to the "B Leagues".

While the rest of the UFC lightweights didn't want to risk their rankings against an unranked fighter, The Hangman is someone who would always take on a new challenge.

"I don't feel like he was overlooked or they didn't rate his skills. I feel like they didn't wanna take the risk of fighting an unranked opponent. I feel like they didn't want to put their ranking on the line but I'm someone that welcomes a new challenge. You know, I've taken short notice fights, I've taken fights with people ranked much higher than me at the time. I just wanna get out there and compete against the best in the world, regardless of rakings, I feel like Michael Chandler is one of the best lightweights in the world. So that's who I wanna test my skills against."- Dan Hooker.

Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler will meet at UFC 257

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler will meet in a highly awaited three-round fight. The bout promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the very best lightweights in the world. It promises to have considerable implications in an already stacked UFC lightweight division.