“I’m sorry for the fans” - Paulo Costa shares heartbreaking message from hospital bed following UFC 294 fight cancellation

Paulo Costa recently took to social media to address his withdrawal from the UFC 294 event and to apologize to his fans for dashing their hopes of seeing him compete.

Costa was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight contest on October 21. However, the Brazilian underwent bursitis surgery on his right elbow about two weeks ago and another one for a staph infection earlier this week.

While 'Borrachinha' promised to show up for the fight despite undergoing two surgeries, he's set to undergo a third surgery for a recurring staph infection on the same elbow on Friday. Costa is currently admitted to the hospital, and doctors have ruled out any possibility of him competing at UFC 294.

Undoubtedly heartbroken about not being able to make his highly anticipated return to action against Chimaev, Paulo Costa addressed his fans via a video posted on Instagram. He said:

"Unfortunately, I had to do a new surgical procedure and I’m hospitalized, I will need another surgery on Friday... I'm sorry for the fans, I know this fight was highly anticipated, and I'm sorry for my team and for myself, as I'm the most interested in fighting... I would really like to thank those who support me, and especially the UFC, for all the support given to me from the first surgery until now."

With Paulo Costa out, Kamaru Usman steps in to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Not long after Paulo Costa confirmed that he hasn't been medically cleared to fight at UFC 294, the promotion announced that former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will step in as the Brazilian's replacement to face Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has accepted the fight on a ten-day notice and will be making the move up to 185 pounds to fight at UFC 294's co-main event in Abu Dhabi.

This will be Kamaru Usman's first outing since UFC 286 in March, and he's coming off two consecutive welterweight title losses to current champion Leon Edwards. Prior to his losses, Usman reigned as the 170-pound king for a long time and had five successful title defenses during his time as champion.

This is the second high-profile bout on the UFC 294 card that has seen fighters changed. Prior to Paulo Costa pulling out of the co-main event against Khamzat Chimaev, Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from his main event lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev due to injury. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will now face Makhachev in a 155-pound title rematch.