"I'm speechless" - Jeremy Pacatiw admits he was stunned after watching Joshua Pacio dismantle Jarred Brooks in Qatar

Jeremy Pacatiw tipped his hat to longtime stablemate Joshua Pacio for his inspiring come-from-behind win in Qatar.

'The Juggernaut' watched in awe as the Lions Nation MMA representative defended his 26 pounds of gold against ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks inside the Lusail Sports Arena last month.

After overcoming a shaky start in the opening stanza, 'The Passion' turned the tide off a Brooks takedown in the second round. The strawweight king swarmed the American star with a vicious ground-and-pound that earned him the TKO win 38 seconds off the end of the frame.

"It was very impressive. I'm speechless. Also, you know, as what he's saying, that never doubt God that he is serving. I also serve the God that he serves. So I know it's God's plan. It's God's will. So I'm very much happy for him," Jeremy Pacatiw told The Bangkok Post.

Watch Jeremy Pacatiw's full interview here:

Pacio's win over Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar was his third successive triumph since 'The Monkey God' stunned him inside the Mall of Asia Arena at ONE 164 in December 2022. In their rematch last year inside the same venue, the Filipino warrior reclaimed the gold via disqualification due to an unintentional spike to the head.

'The Passion' took a 2-1 lead in his rivalry against the Mash Fight Team athlete and bagged a US$50,000 performance bonus for his fine highlight-reel win in the Middle East.

Jeremy Pacatiw is back in action at ONE Fight Night 29

Jeremy Pacatiw hopes to take a page off Pacio's remarkable triumph at ONE 171: Qatar when he steps onto martial arts' biggest stage in less than 24 hours.

The No.5-ranked contender goes toe-to-toe with Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in a bantamweight MMA joust that will be part of ONE Fight Night 29 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Juggernaut' has won three of his four appearances under the ONE banner, two of them by way of submission against Wang Shuo and Tial Thang.

Meanwhile, his only defeat came to reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

North American fans with an active subscription can catch him back in action at ONE Fight Night 29 live via Amazon Prime Video this Friday, March 7.

