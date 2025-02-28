Joshua Pacio says he has plenty to improve on despite stunning finish of Jarred Brooks in Qatar: “I’m not there yet”

Joshua Pacio may be the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion, but he believes he still has a long way to go before reaching his full potential.

'The Passion' stunned fight fans at ONE 171: Qatar, scoring a sensational come-from-behind TKO over longtime rival Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks to establish himself as the top dog in the strawweight division.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan following one of the biggest win of his career thus far, Joshua Pacio indicated that he's just getting started.

"But I think I’m not there yet. I believe I still have more to offer, more to show you guys. I still want to improve, especially now that I’m not worried about any injuries. I want to join jiu-jitsu competitions, I want to defend the title more."

Pacio has not yet booked a return to the Circle, but he's got a list of potential contenders lining up ready to challenge him. The only question is, who's it gonna be?

Joshua Pacio breaks down his incredible comeback against 'The Monkey God' at ONE 171

Though Joshua Pacio left Qatar with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist, things were looking rather hairy in the opening round.

Brooks landed an early takedown and proceeded to cinch in multiple submission attempts, including an especially tight guillotine that looked like it would spell the end of Pacio's undisputed dreams.

However, Pacio never gave up. He fought out of each submission attempt and made it to the second stanza where a gassed-out Brooks had absolutely nothing left to give.

“In the second round, that’s where I said I’ll keep my distance," Pacio said. "I hit a push kick, and I was not just listening to my corner, I was listening to his also. I could hear them saying, ‘Move Jarred, move!’ So I thought about where he would move, and I was right. When he moves and I get to his space, it's either he throws a jab-straight or a kick, and he kicked, and that’s how it went.”

With the trilogy against Jarred Brooks officially in the books, who would you like to see Joshua Pacio put his strawweight title on the line?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 171: Qatar replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

