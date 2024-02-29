“I'm there to steal the show” – Jarred Brooks confident he’ll turn a lot of heads in ONE’s star-studded debut in Qatar

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is not intimated of other superstars included in the loaded ONE 166: Qatar spectacle on March 1, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with former world champion and current No.1-ranked divisional contender Joshua Pacio, Brooks had an interview with ONE Championship and discussed the historic event that the promotion will have in the Middle East and how he will be a standout.

‘The Monkey God’ declared:

“100 percent. It's a big opportunity for me and a big opportunity for ONE and for all of the fighters that are fighting in the Middle East. They have Aliakbari fighting there. He's going to be the biggest star, but I'm there to steal the show.”

The American world champion is coming off a loss courtesy of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci from his previous outing in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13 for ‘Darth Rigatoni’s’ 26-pound golden belt.

Musumeci has successfully fended off the challenge from Brooks by submitting him and turning back his aspiration to be a two-sport world champion.

However, Jarred Brooks still holds an unbeaten track record in MMA under the ONE banner, with four triumphs in as many contests.

Jarred Brooks is not worried about Joshua Pacio and Lions Nation MMA’s game plan against him

Since their first meeting in December 2022 at ONE 164, where he unanimously beat Pacio in front of his home fans in Manila, Philippines, ‘The Passion’ has moved on from Team Lakay and joined the newly formed Lions Nation MMA team that is headed by former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang.

Despite this major change for Pacio, the Mash Fight Team representative thinks that the result of their upcoming rematch will still be in his favor.

Above all, Brooks is not worried about the fight plan because it will not matter on fight night once he gets his hands on the Filipino superstar.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.