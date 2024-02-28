“I'm not really worried” – Jarred Brooks brushes off Eduard Folayang’s game plan for Joshua Pacio

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is still not convinced that Joshua Pacio will have what it takes to beat him in their upcoming world title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Brooks and Pacio are part of the historic event in Qatar as the world’s largest martial arts organization holds its first-ever on-ground event in the Middle East country inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post ahead of his second meeting with ‘The Passion,’ the 31-year-old American world champion brushed off the newly formed team Lions Nation MMA, who were former Team Lakay members, by saying:

“I think that Mark and all of his all of Team, I mean they had some differences, I mean as you’ve seen like, the whole team had differences, but, you know, Eduard Folayang and all of those guys, they're great people, and they're great individuals, but I don't think that they're a team like Team Lakay, right?”

Although ‘The Monkey God’ made it clear that he is not looking past their preparation and fight plan, he reiterated that it will not matter once the Circle is already locked for their fight and he gets hold of Pacio.

Jarred Brooks added:

“But at the same time, I'm not underestimating their game plan. I'm not underestimating Eduard's game plan for Joshua but I pay attention to them. I pay attention to everything, man. And I'm not really worried about what their game plan is. It's always been all about my game plan.”

Jarred Brooks promises to submit Joshua Pacio in their championship rematch

Although Brooks was able to get the victory over Pacio during their previous meeting in December 2022 at ONE 164 via unanimous decision, the Mash Fight Team representative is raring to get a submission victory against his arch rival.

Additionally, he is not buying the idea that the Filipino sensation has improved his skills since their last match, as claimed by fellow compatriots Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado because he thinks that they are only rallying behind him.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.