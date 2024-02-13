“I’m still hanging out for that Muay Thai fight” – Danial Williams itching for return to The Art of Eight Limbs on the global stage

Two-time ONE world title challenger Danial Williams is hoping to compete in more Muay Thai fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Ahead of his MMA return on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 against Lito Adiwang, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Mini T’ disclosed that he still wants to be featured in the Art of the Eight Limbs.

Danial Williams revealed this during his appearance on Southern Cross Combat’s YouTube channel for an interview, saying:

“I'm still hanging out for that Muay Thai fight, to be fair, in my weight division. I had the kickboxing matches and yeah, that was cool to sharpen up the skills but ultimately, Muay Thai is something I’ll pick over that.”

Thus far, the former Caged Muay Thai and WMC Muay Thai champion has only featured in a sole Muay Thai fight in ONE Championship, where he was pitted against arguably the best striker in the world, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Their fight produced a classic barnburner where both were bloodied and battered, but ultimately he lost to ‘The Iron Man’ via unanimous decision.

Despite the loss, he won the hearts of many fans and earned the reputation of being an exciting fighter.

Danial Williams wants to use Lito Adiwang as jumping board to strawweight MMA rankings

Even with the vision of fighting in Muay Thai fights, Danial Williams is still fully focused on the upcoming task ahead as he braces himself for a tough matchup with Adiwang.

However, he plans to use him as a ladder toward a spot in the top five rankings of the division.

The Australian-Thai dynamo believes that when he gets the job done against the Filipino slugger, it will only require him a little more time to catapult himself in front of an MMA world title shot and bypass other contenders for his third shot for glory.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live in U.S. primetime and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, February 16.