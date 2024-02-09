“He’s in my way” – Danial Williams says climb of strawweight MMA ladder starts with Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams’ quest for ONE gold continues next week at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Williams takes on former No.5-ranked strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang inside the hallowed ring of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He hopes to make the most of his chances on fight night in Bangkok, Thailand, with one eye on the 26-pound prize in possession of Jarred Brooks.

In his latest interview with the Southern Cross Combat ahead of their top-level bout, the Australian-Thai athlete revealed that he wants to use the ‘Thunder Kid’ as a jumping board to be in the upper echelon of the division.

He stated:

“I know he's gonna bring the fight and it's going to be a highlight reel match. So yeah, I’ve got big respect for Lito firstly, but yeah, he’s in my way, and like I said, I’m gonna meet fire with fire.”

The Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA representative previously fought for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Fortune wasn't on his side, though, as he came up short versus Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella, respectively.

Danial Williams believes that he needs another win before dream world title shot

Although a victory against the Filipino slugger would be a big boost to his cause of securing a date with the division’s king, Williams thinks that he still needs to collect another victory.

If he gets the job done over ‘Thunder Kid’, the former two-time world title challenger can challenge a top-ranked contender to cement his status as a major threat.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.