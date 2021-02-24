"I'm sure we'll meet again champ" - Michael Chandler sends heartwarming message to former opponent

Michael Chandler has offered his support to his recent opponent Dan Hooker. Taking to Instagram, Chandler took note of the fact that Hooker has been in isolation for 44 days and still won't be able to see his family for 12 more days.

At UFC 257, Michael Chandler made his UFC debut against the Kiwi lightweight. In quite an exciting match-up between the two lightweights, Chandler reigned supreme when he beat The Hangman via first-round TKO.

In an Instagram story, Michael Chandler mentioned that he was proud to share the octagon with Dan Hooker. The former Bellator lightweight champion also showed his respect towards his first UFC opponent for the sacrifice he made for his family.

Iron ended his message by mentioning that he is sure that he and Hooker will meet once again inside the octagon.

“Proud to have shared the Octagon with Dan Hooker. Some things are bigger than sport. I salute this warrior for his courage and sacrifice for his family. I’m sure we will meet again, champion."

Here is the story shared by Michael Chandler on his Instagram story:

Michael Chandler shows his support to Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker shared a heartbreaking image of himself in isolation, as he finally prepares to return to his family after being away for almost two months after UFC 257.

44 days down, 12 to go. 😁 pic.twitter.com/6pqY7VTAlP — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 23, 2021

Michael Chandler is determined to make his mark on the UFC's lightweight division

Advertisement

Michael Chandler announced his arrival to the UFC in the best way possible, with a first-round win over one of the best fighters in the division. The former Bellator fighter immediately went on to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor.

While many fans thought that Chandler would be fighting Poirier next for the UFC lightweight title, it is likely for Iron to instead cross paths with Justin Gaethje. The former interim UFC lightweight champion is on the back of a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov from UFC 254 and would love to get back on winning terms.

With UFC President Dana White confirming a small nine-man lightweight tournament, The Highlight could be the next one in line to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC.