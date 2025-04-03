“I’m here to take his crown” - Lyndon Knowles embraces the opportunity of a lifetime against feared double champ Roman Kryklia 

Where most would enter ONE Championship with a warm-up fight to test the waters, UK veteran is jumping straight into the deep end.

The heavyweight striker is making his promotional debut against none other than Ukrainian powerhouse Roman Kryklia, the reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE Fight Night 30. It's a main event slot, a title shot, and Knowles' 99th fight.

With experience comes composure, and it seems Knowles is immune to cold feet. He's just getting more fired up as the day approaches:

“It is everything. I don’t think I’d want this any other way, to be honest. Why have it any other way? I’m turning up in new territory, and what better way to make yourself known than to go after the biggest guy in the yard? All the lights will be on me. All the eyes, too. It’s the main event. I’m here to take his crown."

“Someone will fall” - Lyndon Knowles says something has to give in his battle of colossal titans vs. Roman Kryklia

With Roman Kryklia riding an undefeated six-fight streak in ONE and finishing all but one of his opponents, the Ukrainian has looked nearly untouchable at the top.

But Lyndon Knowles, while new to the promotion, is no slouch either. He's walking in with decades of experience and knockout power of his own. As the day approaches, Knowles is rearing to brawl it out with the reigning champ, cut the fight short, and steal the crown from right under his nose:

“My prediction is Dom Lau will say ‘and the new!’ There’s no way this is going the distance with two big, brawling baddies like myself and Roman hitting each other in the face. I don’t go the distance. He doesn’t either. So someone will fall.”

Watch Lyndon Knowles in action at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, available live with an active Prime Video subscription.

