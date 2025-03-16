“I'm taking advantage of these fights” - John Lineker says Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts keep him sharp for MMA return

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and now Muay Thai kickboxer 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker of Brazil is keeping busy in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Already one of the best fighters in the world in bantamweight MMA, but after a string of heartbreaking setbacks to now reigning king 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade, Lineker found himself venturing out into different disciplines.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker talked about his decision to deviate from the MMA path and experience success in all-striking disciplines.

'Hands of Stone' said:

"Now I'm going to test myself in Kickboxing, with a bigger glove. I'm very excited about this fight. But I'm accepting these fights so I don't stay still until I'm scheduled to fight MMA again. So, I'm taking advantage of these fights to not stand still and test myself even more in other areas."

John Lineker went 2-1 in ONE Championship Muay Thai, and next weekend, he will make his kickboxing debut in the promotion. Fans won't have to wait long to see 'Hands of Stone' back in action.

John Lineker takes on former champion Hiroki Akimoto in kickboxing debut at ONE 172 in Japan

Brazilian banger 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker will have his hands full in his ONE Championship kickboxing debut as he draws former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the John Lineker vs. Hiroki Akimoto showdown.

