"I'm only taking Ws" - Nate Diaz calls himself the pound-for-pound king after historic UFC 263 fight against Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz has taken to social media and has sent out a bold message to all his doubters. The Stockton star shared multiple posts on his official Instagram handle and labeled himself the pound-for-pound king. Diaz also made it clear that he doesn't take any Ls and is always on the winning side, courtesy of his latest Instagram spree.

In a now-deleted post, Nate Diaz shared an image of himself tagging Leon Edwards from their historic UFC 263 fight. Diaz captioned the photo by stating that his critics are always trying to hand him Ls.

However, in a follow-up post, the 'West-Coast Gangster' mentioned that he only takes Ws. Lastly, Diaz posted an iconic image of him taunting Edwards during their fight. 'Rocky' was caught out by Diaz's left, which left him wobbly on his feet in the final round of the bout. Diaz also shared a clip of his bout against Edwards.

Here's one of Diaz's latest posts where he claimed himself to be the pound-for-pound king:

At UFC 263, Nate Diaz made his return to the UFC for the first time since his UFC 244 loss to Jorge Masvidal. 'The Stockton Slugger' returned in a historic non-title, non-main event, a five-round fight against Edwards, the first of its kind in UFC history.

While many expected Diaz to get pieced up by Edwards, the Stockton native proved why he remains one of the best and most entertaining fighters in the game. After being dominated for almost four rounds, Diaz caught Edwards with a brutal left hand in the final seconds of the last round.

Instead of finishing the fight when Edwards was hurt, Nate Diaz taunted and chose not to finish 'Rocky.' Although Edwards comfortably won the fight, Nate Diaz's stock soared higher than ever before.

Nate Diaz has said that he wants to return in the next three to four months

Nate Diaz has made it known that he wants to be active in the UFC and wants to make a comeback within the next three to four months. However, it remains to be seen if Diaz is willing to fight regularly, whereas his older brother Nick Diaz has made it clear that he is hoping to return to the octagon in 2021, as well.

I been had this whole shit shook up 👑



Whos next pic.twitter.com/x8fOTNqvoG — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 29, 2021

