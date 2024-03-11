"I'm told heavyweight" - Ariel Helwani discloses what Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’s boxing match will look like, per alleged insider conversations

Ariel Helwani recently provided an update on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and revealed what he has heard through his conversations regarding the specifics of the bout.

There is some confusion about Tyson as his previous boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr. was contested as an exhibition, so that obviously resulted in many being under the impression that his upcoming bout against an opponent 30 years his junior would be the same.

During today's episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani disclosed what he had been hearing through his conversations. He mentioned that the bout would be contested at heavyweight and refuted the rumors that the boxers would be wearing headgear. He said:

"They're still working on a few important details based on the conversation that I've had. Is it pro or is it exhibition? They want pro, obviously that's up to the Texas commission. We'll wait and see. Weight, I'm told heavyweight. Rounds, working on that as well...I was told there's absolutely no head gear involved. This is going to look like your typical boxing match."

It will be interesting to see what the final decision will be regarding the specifics of the bout including rounds and whether Paul vs. Tyson will be contested as a professional or exhibition bout.

Conor McGregor weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Conor McGregor has been one of the names that Jake Paul has targeted for a potential bout in the past and the Irishman recently weighed in on the YouTuber-turned-boxer's upcoming bout against Mike Tyson.

During a red carpet for the opening night screening of 'Road House' ahead of his global premiere, McGregor shared his thoughts on the bout and mentioned that there is very little interest. He said:

"It's [Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson] a bit strange. You know, the interest is low on it, I don't know. I don't understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson]."

