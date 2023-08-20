"I'm traumatized" - Ring girl Brookliyn Wren gets blood on her during UFC 292; Fans show concern 

Brookliyn Wren has fast become one of the most beloved ring girls in the UFC alongside the likes of Arianny Celeste and Britteny Palmer. So no wonder fight fans were concerned for her when a certain incident left the ringside beauty "traumatized."

In one of her latest tweets, the 29-year-old revealed that she got blood on her arms and shoulder from one of the fighters at UFC 292:

"I just got blood on my shoulder and arm, from one of the fighters."

Expand Tweet

Responding to the ring girl's statement, Twitter user @MarvinLDavisJr pointed out:

"That’s part of the job. 😂"

To which Brookliyn Wren replied that the blood got wiped on her when the fighter walked past her in the octagon, and she was now traumatized:

"No, it got wiped on me when he walked past me in the octagon. I’m traumatized lmaooo."

Expand Tweet

Wren further clarified that it was an accident and the fighter didn't do it intentionally. However, concerned by the incident, fight fans flooded her comment section, consoling her.

Twitter user @ThaRealMrClutch enquired:

"Job hazard huh? I assume they're all tested before right?"

Another user @BIGV33 wrote:

"Right place, wrong time. 😂"

A curious fan @MiguelMacias79 wrote:

"I thought it happened frequently around the octagon… first time ?"

In a funny response, @berdiche wrote:

"You are now a comic book super hero, and this is your origin story! Those are the rules. 🙂"

Another user, @iseeyouthere8, wrote:

"You're good. Don't forget You're part of it too."

@Knightmoved stated:

"After work, you'll have a long hot shower and feel normal again. Enjoy!"

Image courtesy @helloBROOKLIYN on Twitter

When Brookliyn Wren mistakenly named Israel Adesanya as the UFC light heavyweight champion

Being a ring girl Brooklin Wren is among those who are fortunate enough to catch the action ringside. Even so, she still seems to have holes in her UFC knowledge.

During a September 2022 segment with Nerds Australia, Wren and fellow ring girl Camila Oliveira answered a series of UFC trivia. To the dismay of fans, when the 29-year-old was asked who the light-heavyweight champion was, she said:

"Is it Israel Adesanya? Oh god, is he light heavyweight?"

Catch Brookliyn Wren's comments below (0:44):

For context, in September 2022, Chechz national Jiri Prochazka held the 205lbs strap.

Catch all of our UFC 292 updates, results and coverage here