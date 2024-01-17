“I’m trying to get that back” – Fabricio Andrade enjoying time with family in Brazil as he recuperates from injury

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is spending quality time with his family back in Brazil and is enjoying it just as he recuperates from a recent injury.

‘Wonder Boy’ was recently in action in November where he vied for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in an all-champion clash against the division’s Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty. Unfortunately for him, he fell short, knocked out by ‘The General’ in the second round.

While he picks up the pieces from the loss and recovers from the injury he sustained in the lead-up to his most recent fight, Andrade has found an opportunity to do something that he has not done for a while now, which is to spend time with his family.

He shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

“This time was so important for me right now. And for my family too. Because for 11 years, 12 years, that I have been fully focused on fighting, I have sort of forgotten to give attention to my family, friends, and people who have helped me get to where I am. So, right now, I’m trying to get that back.”

Fabricio Andrade says injury affected him in fight against Jonathan Haggerty

While not necessarily using it as an excuse for his defeat, Fabricio Andrade said a recurring injury rendered him physically compromised heading into his showdown against Jonathan Haggerty in November.

The 26-year-old Fortaleza, Brazil native was knocked out in the second round of his showdown with Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Andrade found the going tough in dealing with the excellent striking of ‘The General,’ eventually leading to ‘Wonder Boy’ being knocked out midway into the second frame.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion shared to Sportskeeda MMA that the injury hampered his ability to put up an effective foil to his opponent’s attack. He said:

“Old injuries came back before that. I went to the doctors. I went to do a lot of things. But I still couldn’t fix it. But I still decided I wanted to fight. It’s an old mentality that we have in Brazil.”

Despite the loss, Fabricio Andrade is still in high spirits and looking forward to the next challenge, including a rematch with Haggerty at some point.