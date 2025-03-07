Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is carrying a champion's confidence heading into her latest world title defense.

At ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs McManamon, the reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion is set to defend her throne against promotional newcomer Marie McManamon inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Happening on Friday, March 7 on U.S. primetime, the event will be broadcast live and for free for fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Initially slated to face Israel's Shir Cohen, Rodrigues now finds herself a new challenge in McManamon. The 34-year-old trains out of Knowlesy Academy, the same gym that honed the skills of reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and rising young star, Freddie Haggerty.

With Cohen out, McManamon stepped in on short notice to fight in arguably the biggest fight of her career so far.

Meanwhile, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues adjusted her training to prepare for her new opponent. She acknowledges her opponent's height and reach advantage coming into the fight and they are making game plans to address those aspects. However, she said in an interview with ONE Championship that they are not solely focused on those.

“We never stop training the rest of the techniques. So, I’m very well-rounded for this fight,” she said.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues likes what she sees from Marie McManamon

Like many fans of ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues also does not know a lot about Marie McManamon, who is set to make her debut on the global stage of ONE this weekend.

Representing England and Ireland, McManamon has planted her roots on the local Muay Thai scene, winning both Victory League and Roar Fighting Championship titles. She caught the attention of the world's largest martial arts organization with her accolades and is now ready to shock the world by pulling off an incredible upset over Rodrigues.

The champ admits that her upcoming opponent was unknown to her but after doing her homework, it appears that McManamon has impressed her.

In the same interview with ONE, she said:

“Before I was offered the fight, I didn’t know Marie, and from the little I’ve seen of her, I like her style."

