"I'm willing to fight" - When Theo Von hilariously called out Joe Rogan while attending iconic UFC event

Theo Von was in attendance at the UFC 300 event in April 2024, where he jokingly called out fellow podcast owner Joe Rogan for a fight. The duo share a close friendship as they have both appeared in each other's podcasts on several occasions.

It is possible that Von's desire to fight could have rooted from UFC CEO Dana White declaring a $300,000 performance bonus for the event, as compared to the general $50,000 sum.

During a pre-fight presser, fighters urged White to increase the performance bonus for this historical card, and he obliged. The 55-year-old said:

"$300,000, it's done."

As the camera captured Von enjoying the fights, he shared his wish to trade punches with Rogan and also congratulated the UFC for reaching this admirable landmark. Notably, Rogan was a part of the commentary team for the event. Von said:

"It's Theo Von, I'm at UFC 300. Congratulations UFC and tonight I think everybody is going to win. I'm willing to fight Joe Rogan."

Check out Theo Von's comments below:

Theo Von reveals reason behind arriving early at UFC events

Theo Von captured the headlines when he was spotted enjoying the UFC 310 early prelims all by himself. This drew admiration from fight fans— who are now recognizing him as a true fan of the sport.

Von has displayed his unmatched dedication and love for the sport, considering that the UFC early prelims start usually four hours prior to the first fight on the main card kicking off.

Check out the post below:

The 45-year-old has since explained his reasons for showing up at UFC events early. During his recent interaction on the Full Send podcast, he said:

"The whole thing is so perfect over there. I love getting to go watch that. Well its the greatest fighters in the world. When else do you get to see a great fight?"

Von added:

"When I was growing up, you had to wait around your sh*t*y apartment complex until somebody f*ck*ng cheated on somebody. And then the men or women would come out there and fight, but it wasn't sanctioned, and it was like f*ck*ng 30 seconds."

Check out Theo Von's comments below:

Expand Tweet

