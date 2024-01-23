“I’m willing to give a rubber match” – Joshua Pacio envisions a trilogy with Jarred Brooks if he leaves victorious at ONE 166

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will finally get a chance to regain his place on the throne from the man who took it from him, reigning divisional king Jarred Brooks.

The epic rematch for the belt has been booked for ONE 166: Qatar happening on March 1.

The Brooks-Pacio world title bout will be one of five world title matches booked to be part of ONE Championship's first-ever live event in the Middle East.

Brimming with confidence that he will right his wrongs from the first fight, Joshua Pacio knows that if and when he regains his belt, he'll be more than willing to give Brooks a trilogy bout.

He told The MMA Superfan on YouTube:

“If I win, I’m willing to give a rubber match, because after our last fight we talked backstage. We said ‘Let’s do this first match, then a rematch, then a third match.' That’s what we talked about.”

Watch the full interview here:

Joshua Pacio believes win over Mansur Malachiev last October earned him another shot at the belt

Despite his agreement with 'The Monkey God' after their first fight, 'The Passion' believes his victory over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 last October ultimately got him the rematch.

It was a rather difficult fight for the Filipino Wushu specialist, as he had to fight on his back a lot of time due to the heavy wrestling and grappling of Malachiev.

However, when the scorecards were read, the judges saw the fight going to Joshua Pacio via unanimous decision.

Pacio said of the Malachiev fight:

“As for my last fight with Mansur Malachiev, I came in with the mentality that I had to prove I deserved a spot to be the number one contender for Brooks. I knew that fight was not going to be easy. I earn that and I deserve the title shot. If Malachiev won, I’m sure he would have been the one to challenge the champion.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.