"I'm a wrestler before a striker" - Bobby Green says he chooses to throw hands because fans do not want to see "two guys hugging each other"

Bobby Green has faith in his wrestling ability but chooses to throw hands. The lightweight fighter is set to take on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC Vegas 49.

Many believe Makhachev will drown a striker like Green. However, 'King' feels that people are overlooking his wrestling skills. According to Green, he started wrestling before he became a striker. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Green explained why he preferred to stand and fight rather than take the contest to the ground:

"You know the first thing is that I'm a wrestler first before I even started striking. People don't know that. That I am a wrestler before a striker. I just realized that what the public wants to see... they don't want to see two guys hugging each other, dancing around you know."

Green feels that the wrestling style is not something that appeals to the fans as much as the striking game. Furthermore, he says his upcoming opponent – and Khabib Nurmagomedov before that – got more recognition after they started finishing fights:

"So, I try to give them what they want to see. You have to definitely know what product you're selling. Everybody's selling something. But who wants to buy and who doesn't want to buy. So, a lot of people weren't buying that product that's why it took so long for [Makhachev] to get where he's at."

Green has been counted out by many fans and experts. Makhachev's exceptional level of grappling is a major reason behind that. Green is also stepping up on short notice to take on the Dagestani fighter after original opponent Beneil Dariush had to pull out just a few days before the scheduled bout.

Bobby Green will be in his first-ever UFC main event against Islam Makhachev

Bobby Green has been a UFC fighter since 2013 and has competed 18 times in the organization. However, this will be the first time that 'King' will headline a UFC card.

Green is currently on a two-fight win streak. He earned a stunning finish against Al Iaquinta at UFC 268. 'King' took on Nasrat Haqparast in his next fight at UFC 271, where he earned a lopsided decision.

This is Green's biggest chance to shine in his UFC career. He certainly has the experience to hang in there with the best fighters. A massive 29 wins in his professional career speak for his experience and ability. Whether he can pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year against Islam Makhachev remains to be seen.

