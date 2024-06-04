"I wasn't making the progress I wanted" - Liam Harrison admits retirement did cross his mind during rehab

For the first time in his long and glorious career, Muay Thai living legend Liam Harrison had to deal with a problem that, at times, seemed to have no finish line.

After injuring his knee during his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title contest against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, the Leeds slugger was dealt one blow after another.

So much so that the multi-time Muay Thai world champion admitted that he contemplated hanging up his gloves for good throughout multiple junctures of his road to recovery.

Speaking to Sherdog, Liam Harrison reflected on his battle on the sidelines and the barometer he had put in place to know whether he could continue doing the one thing he loves the most:

"There were a few times when I wasn't making the progress I wanted. So I asked myself if I would ever get myself as good, sharp, and strong as I once was because if I couldn't, I wouldn't come back."

All in all, leading up to his return at ONE 167, 'Hitman' recovered from a torn meniscus, a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and a torn medial collateral ligament.

Though uncertainty was there, given the circumstances, the 38-year-old veteran is raring to go with his body at 100 percent now.

Whether or not he can turn back the clock remains to be seen, but 'Hitman' seems determined enough to return in trademark fashion and make the most of whatever fight that comes his way before he rides into retirement.

Liam Harrison has two massive fights lined up for 2024

Though his road to recovery seemed bleak, Liam Harrison is never one to back down from challenges. With that out of the way, the British striker will now shift his attention to the two massive fights lined up for him this year.

'Hitman' will look to get himself back into the groove of fighting at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena this Friday, June 7. He takes on Japanese upstart Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

Then, the Leeds native squares off against Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai duel at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch his comeback fight against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 7.

Meanwhile, tickets for the promotion's second on-ground spectacle in North America, which goes down inside the Ball Arena, can be purchased here.