“I come forward” - Liam Harrison plans on bringing the fight to Katsuki Kitano

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison can't wait to step back inside the Circle and do what he does best.

The 38-year-old veteran from the United Kingdom is coming off a lengthy period of rehabilitiation, after injuring his knee in 2022 against Thai legend Nong-O Hama. Following surgery in early 2023, and a long recovery process, 'Hitman' is now ready to step back into the action.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison says he is planning on maintaining the same exact fighting style that made him famous.

'Hitman' stated:

"That’s what I do. I come forward. I’m an aggressive pressure fighter. Obviously, I’m going to have to be on my guard."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to lock horns with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

The Brit says he knows what's at stake in this matchup, and is looking to make a statement.

Harrison added:

"So obviously, he’s got a lot on the line, but I’ve got a lot on the line as well."

Liam Harrison wants to prove to the world that he's still among the elite: "I’ve still got what it takes to hang at the top level"

'Hitman' Liam Harrison wants to make a statement against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on Prime Video. He wants to show fans and all the experts that he still has his mojo at the end of the day.

He told ONE Championship:

"I wanna come back and show the fans that I’ve still got what it takes to hang at the top level. It’s only going one way. I’m going to knock him out. I want to make a statement. That’s what the crowd wants to see – the ‘Hitman’ of old."