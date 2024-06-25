"I may have to bet against the samurai now" - Fans react as Alex Pereira wins hearts by changing a fan's flat tires on the road

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's latest act of kindness has him winning over fans outside the octagon. Just days before his highly anticipated rematch against Jiri Prochazka, a video of Pereira helping a stranded motorist fix a flat tire went viral. The internet buzz has Pereira not just as a knockout artist, but as a champion with a heart of gold.

Pereira's connection to tires goes back to his early days. The Brazilian began working at a tire shop at the young age of twelve. This experience, he says, not only instilled a strong work ethic but also helped develop the raw power he uses to devastating effect in the octagon.

Fans have reacted overwhelmingly to the video, with many expressing newfound support for the champion.

Referring to Pereira's upcoming opponent, one fan wrote:

“I may have to bet against the samurai now”

Another posted an interesting collage of his UFC 300 celebration:

The act of kindness has solidified Pereira's image as a relatable champion, earning him the nickname "The Real People's Champ" from some fans.

UFC unveils revised lineup for UFC 303 featuring Alex Pereira

UFC 303 underwent a significant shakeup just a week before the event, forcing organizers to rework the fight card.

The initial excitement surrounding Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return fight against Michael Chandler fizzled after McGregor sustained an injury, prompting his withdrawal. This domino effect continued as light heavyweight contenders Jamahal Hill and his replacement Carlos Ulberg also exited the event due to injuries.

In response, the UFC secured Alex Pereira to defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka on short notice. Their first encounter at UFC 295 saw Pereira claim the vacant belt via knockout, setting the stage for Prochazka's shot at redemption.

Filling the newly created co-main event slot is a featherweight clash between Brian Ortega, a two-time title challenger, and rising star Diego Lopes.

The revised main card also features Anthony Smith, originally brought in as Hill's replacement, facing Roman Dolidze at light heavyweight. Dolidze stepped in after Ulberg's injury forced a change of plans.

The only two matchups remaining from the original UFC 303 lineup see Mayra Bueno Silva, a recent bantamweight title contender, take on Macy Chiasson, while Ian Machado Garry clashes with Michael Page in the welterweight division.