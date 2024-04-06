"I mean they’re identical twins" - Fans react as Joe Rogan excuses Sage Steele for Dana White mix-up

Joe Rogan does not fault ESPN host Sage Steele for her viral blunder with UFC CEO Dana White.

In a video that has since gone viral, Steele mistakenly referred to White as Rogan, prompting the two sports icons to share a laugh on camera. Days after the incident, Rogan reacted to the clip on The Joe Rogan Experience with UFC icons Matt Serra and Din Thomas, saying Steele reacted the 'right way.'

Rogan said:

"I think she just made a mental flub... She handled it the right way, too. She kept it in there. She didn't edit it out. It's funny. It's just a flub. I do it all the time. It happens."

Fans reacted to the video all week, and many gave their thoughts on Rogan's response. One fan wrote off the mistake from Steele as a product of White and Rogan being 'identical twins.'

Fans reacting to Joe Rogan responding to Sage Steele's viral mistake [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Though White and Rogan are not biologically related, countless fans pointed out their similarity in appearance.

Other fans commented:

"Which one is Dana again? 😂"

"So that was real? I thought it was just a publicity stunt like the Dana/Howie Mandel podcast"

"Joe once again showing why he's great"

"They both have thumb heads"

View more fan reactions to Joe Rogan's response below:

Fans reacting to Joe Rogan's response [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Watch the full episode of The Joe Rogan Experience from PowerfulJRE on YouTube below:

Joe Rogan speaks on UFC 300 main event on JRE MMA Show 154

In the 154th edition of the JRE MMA Show on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan brought on familiar guests Matt Serra and Din Thomas to discuss the latest topics in MMA, including the upcoming UFC 300 event.

Thomas is often on UFC broadcasts as an analyst while Serra, a former UFC welterweight champion, runs the Serra BJJ Academy in Huntington, New York.

Rogan gave his thoughts on the UFC 300 main event, stating he was 'excited' for the light heavyweight title fight and confused at fans underestimating the return of former champion Jamahal Hill.

Expand Tweet

Rogan, Thomas and Serra unanimously agreed on Hill's ability to be 'dangerous' but did not provide official predictions, calling the matchup a 'great fight.'

UFC 300 is scheduled to commence on April 13 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Poll : Who will be missed more when they retire? Dana White Joe Rogan 0 votes View Discussion