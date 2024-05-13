"I was meant for this" - Striking veteran Denis Puric says it's his destiny to become a world champion

Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric will enter what might be the most important fight of his career on June 7 at ONE 167 when he faces the feared Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Puric pointed out just how important this bout is - both for his career and his aspirations to become a world champion. He said:

"Of course, again, I just want to prove more to myself that I was meant to be a champion one day. I was meant for this, you know."

Check out the full interview with Denis Puric below:

'The Bosnian Menace' has traveled all over the world to become the Muay Thai great that he is. With a two-fight winning streak under his belt, Puric would love nothing more than to add Rodtang to his long list of victims through the years.

It will be no easy task though as many have tried and many more have failed to defeat 'The Iron Man' with his only two losses in ONE Championship coming against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Demetrious Johnson in their special rules bout in 2022.

Denis Puric yearning for the best version of Rodtang at ONE 167

The Team CSK fighter will need to overcome Rodtang's home-field advantage at ONE 167 as the event takes place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the odds being practically stacked against him, the 39-year-old Bosnian-Canadian athlete wants Rodtang at his absolute best as he pointed out in a recent interview:

"I hope he's training because I want the best Rodtang. I don't want a half-assed Rodtang in the ring, trust me, man, I'm coming. I'm bringing the heat."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.