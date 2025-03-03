"I might've backflipped" - Justin Gaethje defends Max Holloway's UFC 300 celebration in perfect response to fan as unaired KO aftermath goes viral

Justin Gaethje has defended Max Holloway’s UFC 300 celebration after new footage of his brutal knockout loss surfaced online. Gaethje, known for his aggressive fighting style, was left unconscious in the final second of their bout last April, with the fight earning 2024's Fight of the Year honors.

Following the knockout, UFC cameras focused on Holloway’s victory celebrations, but recently released footage showed Gaethje shaking on the canvas while unconscious. The clip sparked concern among fans, leading Gaethje to acknowledge the risks of the sport:

“Great reminder of what’s at stake. Live by the sword die by the sword. It’s all I know.”

One fan suggested Gaethje would not have celebrated similarly had the roles been reversed. He responded candidly, writing:

“I was trying to do the exact same thing to him. I might’ve backflipped on him. There is no controlling the sudden rush of emotions.”

Robert Whittaker shares his thoughts on Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has expressed excitement over the upcoming co-main event of UFC 313 between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Originally, Gaethje was set to fight Dan Hooker, but Hooker withdrew due to a hand injury, leading to a rematch between Gaethje and Fiziev.

Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker revealed that this fight intrigues him more than the pay-per-view’s main event featuring Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Whittaker not only backed Gaethje to win but also expressed interest in seeing how Fiziev adapts after losing their first fight at UFC 286.

He noted that Fiziev’s striking adjustments and use of kicks could play a key role in the rematch. Additionally, Whittaker admitted he was relieved that Gaethje and Hooker were not matched up, fearing that their aggressive styles could lead to serious injuries:

"This matchup excites me more than any other potential matchup. Like Gaethje-Poirier, would that have made me as excited? I don’t know if it would have. Gaethje, Max would have that made me, nah I don’t think so."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (15:45):

