“I miss the smell of gold” – Jarred Brooks believes a title match is in order once strawweight MMA champ Joshua Pacio heals up

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States can't wait for the opportunity to reclaim his lost gold. He just needs rival 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines to heal up quickly so they can go again.

Brooks was disqualified in early March when he spiked Pacio on his head, resulting in a loss on his record, as he surrendered the ONE Championship belt to his Filipino rival.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Brooks had a message for Pacio.

'The Monkey God' said:

"I don't care, bro. Give me my belt back. I want it now. I'm sorry you have ACL surgery, bro. I wish you nothing but the best and hope that you come back even stronger, but man I really miss the smell of that gold and I really need that back for my family. So that get better by November, and we can run that back, easy. And whoever I'm fighting next good luck, bro."

Brooks wants Pacio back in the Circle later this year, however, the ex-Team Lakay standout is currently undergoing rehabilitation on injuries he suffered from that bout, and is expected to be out for a few months.

Brooks, meanwhile, teased that he had signed his next fight in lieu of his eventual rematch with 'The Passion'.

Jarred Brooks says fans clamor for third fight with Joshua Pacio: "Everybody wants to watch that fight over"

Former strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks says he isn't alone in wanting to see a third bout between him and divisional titleholder 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio.

'The Monkey God' says fans have been clamoring for the trilogy ever since their second fight ended in controversy. The American star told The MMA Superfan:

"I also think that Josh, Josh deserves to fight me. Yeah, you know, I think that this is a huge fight. I think that everybody wants to watch that fight over any other strawweight [fight] for Josh."