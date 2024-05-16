"She's the biggest blessing" - Jarred Brooks shares heartwarming story of coming home to daughter after losing belt

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks feels all is well with the world whenever he's around his daughter Naomi Mae. 'The Monkey God' has certainly been feeling more vibrant these days since welcoming his firstborn last November.

Being a dad has also opened up the softer side of the usually animated Brooks.

The American MMA star said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I love it, man. She's the biggest blessing in my whole life. She's hilarious. Her temperament is easy. She's making life as a dad super easy for me. And her mom is amazing."

Jarred Brooks shared that his daughter also gave him hope during perhaps the darkest time in his professional career.

What was supposed to be a statement win against his rival Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 this past March turned into a nightmare. As we know by now, the 31-year-old lost his belt via disqualification due to an illegal slam.

Brooks, though, said all the pain went away as soon as he went home and spent time with his bundle of joy. He added:

"I came home and the first thing I did [after losing the belt] was strap her up and take her for a walk and hang out with her. The best thing was just coming home and just seeing that big smile on her face, no matter how hard your day is."

Watch Jarred Brooks' interview in its entirety:

Jarred Brooks says daughter inspires him to return to the top

After licking his wounds, Brooks is ready to return to action and reclaim what he believes is rightfully his.

With Pacio reportedly sidelined by a knee injury, the Warsaw, Indiana, native is eager to take on all contenders to earn himself another title shot.

Brooks, after all, admits his daughter has given him a reason to keep fighting. He added:

"Fighting is a very easy thing for me, even losses. But losses in [real] life, those really suck. But she makes it the best thing ever. She's my life right now, it's amazing."