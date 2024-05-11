"She's my life right now" - Jarred Brooks says baby daughter eases the blow of losing world title

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks was heartbroken and distraught after surrendering his prized ONE Championship gold last March in Qatar.

But the 31-year-old American star says becoming a father to a beautiful baby daughter has softened the blow of giving up his belt.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Brooks gushed about his newborn child.

'The Monkey God' said:

"Fighting is a very easy thing for me, even losses. But losses in [real] life, those really suck. But she makes it the best thing ever. She's my life right now, it's amazing."

Brooks was disqualified in a highly anticipated rematch with longtime rival and now reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 earlier this year.

'The Monkey God' inadvertently spiked Pacio on his head in the first round of a scheduled five-rounder, and was immediately counted out after 'The Passion' was deemed unable to continue.

The Filipino was stretchered out of the arena in pindrop silence.

The morning after the fight, the two strawweights patched things up in the hotel lobby and shared pleasantries. At the same time, they verbally agreed to fight again, once Pacio is all healed up.

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks teases imminent return against 'a great opponent' yet to be named

Former strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks says he will soon be back inside the Circle, after teasing his next opponent.

'The Monkey God' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"You're gonna see me very soon, man. I can say it's going to be in the next three months, so get prepared man. It's gonna be a good fight against a great opponent. Yeah, he's beat a lot of people in the division and I think that he deserves a shot against me -- the real champ."