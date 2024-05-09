  • home icon
  "That's my belt" - Jarred Brooks hopes Joshua Pacio heals up in time for possible rematch in ONE's November event in the US

"That's my belt" - Jarred Brooks hopes Joshua Pacio heals up in time for possible rematch in ONE's November event in the US

By Ted Razon
Modified May 09, 2024 13:54 GMT
Jarred Brooks (L) and Joshua Pacio (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jarred Brooks has come to terms with losing his ONE strawweight MMA world championship via disqualification and is ready to move on.

Then again, he made it clear that he should still be the next man in line for the new champ Joshua Pacio once he makes a full recovery from injury.

'The Passion' recently reclaimed 26 pounds of gold after Brooks got disqualified for an illegal slam at ONE 166: Qatar last March.

However, Pacio will reportedly be out indefinitely after suffering an ACL tear in his right knee.

While there is no word yet on the timetable for the Filipino's recovery, Brooks is optimistic that he could return before the year ends and settle their unfinished business.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Monkey God' said ONE's upcoming United States show in November will be the perfect avenue:

"It's nothing but respect at the end of the day, but in my personal opinion, that's my belt. If they want to run it back in the US in November, let's do it."

ONE Championship will return to Denver, Colorado this September for ONE 168 at Ball Arena. Two months later, the world's largest martial arts organization will also host an event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jarred Brooks, meanwhile, understandably wants the trilogy with Pacio to take place on his home soil and to prove he's still the rightful king of the division.

Jarred Brooks doesn't mind fighting Joshua Pacio again in Manila

While Jarred Brooks prefers to have the potential trilogy with Joshua Pacio take place in the United States, his ultimate goal is to ensure the fight happens, regardless of location.

The American star would even gladly enter enemy territory and face Pacio in front of his Filipino brethren in the Philippines. After all, he already dethroned Pacio on his home soil when they first clashed at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila at ONE 164 in 2022.

'The Monkey God' said in an earlier interview with The MMA Superfan:

"If we did it in Manila, I would be happy if I finish Josh. It's in front of his people and I don't get to finish him last time. So I think that would be a big statement, yeah."

