"That would be a big statement" - Jarred Brooks dreams of finishing Joshua Pacio in potential trilogy in Manila

Following the acceptance of his disqualification loss to Joshua Pacio during their ONE strawweight MMA world title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 that went down inside the Lusail Sports Arena, Jarred Brooks is now plotting his course of action in reclaiming his world title.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks is pushing to have the trilogy fight with 'The Passion' in his home country and aims to finish his rival before his beloved compatriots and top his previous performance during their first meeting in December 2022 at ONE 164.

'The Monkey God' said:

"If we did it in Manila, I would be happy if I finish Josh. It's in front of his people and I don't get to finish him last time. So I think that would be a big statement, yeah."

The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion has relinquished his crown after an unintentional spike on Pacio in the opening round of the match, where he slammed the Filipino superstar head-first down the mat, causing the referee to call off the match in Pacio's favor.

Per the global mixed martial arts ruleset, slams were not allowed in the promotion.

Jarred Brooks admits that he miscalculated the accidental slam against Pacio

Although Jarred Brooks wanted no harm to the Lions Nation MMA representative when he attempted the slam to counter the kimura submission he attempted, the Mash Fight Team-affiliated athlete admitted that he misjudged how Pacio would land because he never expected that to happen.

At the same time, Jarred Brooks acknowledged the improvements and adjustments that the 28-year-old Filipino made during their second meeting, saying that he was a better fighter compared to the one he fought previously.

