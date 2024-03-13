“I’ve seen his adjustments” – Jarred Brooks sees improvement in Joshua Pacio’s game after Qatar rematch

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks was able to spot a couple of major improvements in his rival, Joshua Pacio, during their rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Although their fight ended due to an unfortunate strike in the opening round, which saw Brooks drop his world title to Pacio, ‘The Monkey God’ has quickly taken note of the refinement from the Filipino star.

Jarred Brooks mentioned this during his recent interview with The MMA Superfan:

“I’ve seen his adjustments. We were on our feet for 35 seconds, I did see his movements adjusted and the way that he was throwing kicks. He was throwing kicks a lot faster and he was trying to get closer to my calf, he’s trying to get deeper, and that’s why I wasn’t able to take him to my back.”

The 31-year-old American gave credit to ‘The Passion’ for stopping his takedown attempt and preventing him from getting his back early into their fight. This can be attributed to the revamped jiu-jitsu skills of Pacio.

However, because of their close grappling battle, Brooks unintentionally uncorked a head-first slam of Pacio down the canvas, which triggered the disqualification result.

Jarred Brooks glad that Joshua Pacio is safe after the unintentional slam in rematch

Even after relinquishing the ONE strawweight MMA world title to Pacio, Jarred Brooks was pleased to know that his in-circle rival was out of danger from the unintentional slam that he committed during their championship rematch.

This latest setback marked the second defeat of the Mash Fight Team representative in ONE Championship, Flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci gave him his first loss in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13 in their submission grappling title match.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.