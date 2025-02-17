"I misspoke" - Jake Paul shuts down wild claim about Mike Tyson having Parkinson’s disease

Jake Paul last appeared in the boxing ring in November when he defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision at AT&T Stadium in the highest-profile bout of his career. The social media personality recently shut down the notion that his opponent has Parkinson's disease after accidentally revealing as much earlier.

In comments shared on social media, Paul claimed:

"Ayahuasca is really good for your brain, as well, and same with toad. Toad is what cured Mike's Parkinson's. Or sorry, toad cured Tyson's Parkinson's so that he could come back and fight."

The social media star took to X to claim that Tyson does not have Parkinson's disease and he misspoke, tweeting:

"Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the f**k is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on Mike Tyson having Parkinson's disease below:

While it is unclear if Tyson truly has Parkinson's disease, it should be noted that he was dealing with health complications in the lead-up to the fight. The International Boxing Hall of Famer had an ulcer flare-up in May, delaying the bout by four months.

Jake Paul claims that MMA is not what it used to be

While Jake Paul has faced criticism regarding the legitimacy of his boxing bouts, he recently took aim at mixed martial arts. The social media personality claimed that the sport is a worse version of boxing and is no longer what it used to be.

Speaking on the All The Smoke Fight podcast, Paul stated:

"MMA is not what it was. That's the truth of the matter. Boxing is bigger than ever. The biggest sporting event of the year of 2024 was boxing, whereas MMA is becoming a s**ttier version of boxing. Essentially, it's kickboxing. Because everyone is getting good takedown defense and everyone is a black belt in jiu jitsu so there’s no more submissions, really. There’s not a lot of takedowns and even if there is, it's f**king boring."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on MMA below:

Paul claimed that the sport has become kickboxing due to the ability to defend takedowns. He suggested that mixed martial arts will not be able to stand the test of time as boxing has, claiming that there are less significant strikes per round despite five-minute rounds.

