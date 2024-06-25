"I need a good reason" - Ok Rae Yoon says ending Alibeg Rasulov's undefeated streak will solidify trilogy claim vs. Christian Lee

ONE Fight Night 23 will be the perfect opportunity for Ok Rae Yoon to earn his converted trilogy with ONE lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

On July 5, live in US primetime, the former lightweight MMA king will get a chance to reclaim 26 pounds of gold in his 170-pound interim world title clash against undefeated promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov at 'The Mecca of Muay Thai', Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

If Ok succeeds, the fight he's been asking for so long will finally come to fruition.

The victor of this high-stakes affair, of course, will figure in a lightweight MMA world title unification battle with the division's overlord Christian Lee.

Ok is the last man to best 'The Warrior' in battle. However, Lee avenged that defeat in a brutal manner back in 2022, when he viciously knocked out the South Korean in a rematch.

As far as the Team MAD standout is concerned, a third meeting is necessary to erase all doubts.

As such, Ok Rae Yoon is determined to hand Rasulov his first career MMA defeat just to make this a reality. He told ONE Championship:

"For that to happen, I need a good reason, and that would be defeating a 14-0 fighter in Alibeg. I am studying Alibeg closely and preparing for him accordingly."

ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ok Rae Yoon says third match with Christian Lee is a must before he retires

At just 33 years old, Ok Rae Yoon still has a ton of fight left in him, especially now that he's close to the top of the mountain anew.

The former lightweight MMA kingpin, though, says he can't fathom walking away from the sport without determining the better fighter between him and rival Christian Lee.

Ok added:

"I really, really want to fight Christian Lee for a third time before I retire. I believe I must fight him before I call it a day. Although our last fight ended in a complete defeat for me, we're still 1-1."