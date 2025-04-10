“I don't need it now” - Ukrainian destroyer Roman Kryklia says MMA transition is not in the cards for him

While other strikers are happy to dabble in a bit of grappling, Roman Kryklia is happy being a specialist.

Fresh off another dominant win at ONE Fight Night 30, the two-division champ made it clear that he’s not looking to chase a mixed martial arts debut anytime soon. While the idea of a crossover may be tempting for some, Kryklia sees no need to leave his lane:

"A little bit" he said in a South China Morning Post interview.

"But for this moment, I'm not ready to compete in MMA or grappling. I don't need it now."

He's not ruling it out forever, but right now, with his striking at its peak and a growing highlight reel of knockouts, the champ-champ sees no reason to go elsewhere.

Watch the full post-event interview here:

Ukrainian monster Roman Kryklia warns potential challengers to shore up their defense first: “Don't go in the ring with me”

Roman Kryklia is staying in his territory, and that territory is dangerous grounds.

Anyone coming for the heavyweight Muay Thai throne better have more than just heart. Without good defense, you'll be knocked right out of the game before you could even get warmed up:

"Yeah, sure, especially that we have such little gloves and for people who are in classic Muay Thai, they have lots of good defense by arms, and in heavyweight, it's very important. And if you do not have a good defense, don't go in the ring with me."

UK veteran Lyndon Knowles had become an unfortunate example of the knockout power Kryklia's fists hold. 'Knowlesy's ONE Championship debut and simultaneous ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title shot was cut short with a brutal straight right that put his lights right out.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles is available via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription.

