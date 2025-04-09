Ukrainian monster Roman Kryklia warns potential challengers to shore up their defense first: “Don't go in the ring with me”

By now, it's common knowledge that fighting Ukrainian demolisher Roman Kryklia in four-ounce gloves is a massive health hazard, even for the best strikers in the world.

Those who dare to mix it up with the two-sport and two-division world champion have seen the consequences. After all, one slip up is all it takes for him to take away an opponent's consciousness.

The light heavyweight kickboxing king's raw destructive power was made even more lethal when he transition to 'The Art of Eight Limbs', which is contested in small gloves in ONE Championship.

Roman Kryklia once again took another soul at ONE Fight Night 30 last weekend, where he brutalized challenger Lyndon Knowles in under a round to defend his heavyweight Muay Thai belt for the first time.

In his post-event interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, the 6-foot-7 monster advised his future adversaries to shore up their defense first before sharing the ring with him:

"Yeah, sure, especially that we have such little gloves and for people who are in classic Muay Thai, they have lots of good defense by arms, and in heavyweight, it's very important. And if you do not have a good defense, don't go in the ring with me."

Watch the Bangkok Post's ONE Fight Night 30 post-event interviews:

Roman Kryklia hopes for a more worthy adversary for his next bout

Lyndon Knowles is truly a remarkable striker and was the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion before he joined the home of martial arts.

Unfortunately, the British bomber ran into an unscalable brick wall in his debut and was viciously knocked out by the Ukrainian monster Roman Kryklia.

In his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, the double champ expressed his desire to battle a tougher challenger next:

"Lyndon Knowles, I respect him that he shared the ring with me, but I think he's not the most dangerous who can be in the ring with me. And I'm waiting. I'm waiting for really good opponents."

